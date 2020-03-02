Heavy rain, strong storms expected Wednesday

Wednesday will be a day to monitor the weather in the Brazos Valley.

An area of low pressure is ejects out of Mexico and across the Lone Star State Tuesday night through early Thursday morning.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to move west to east across the Brazos Valley throughout the day while a cold front slides south during the morning hours.

Starting with the front: temperatures are expected to fall from the mid-60s Wednesday morning to the mid and upper 50s by midday. Thermometers hold steady for the rest of the day at that chilly spot.

Between 8am and 10am, the first thunderstorms of the day are expected to arrive from the west. Heavy rain, gusty wind, and small hail may accompany these as they move across the area by midday.

A second round of storms will be possible -- again, moving west to east -- through the afternoon to early evening hours. These could produce additional heavy rain, lightning, and small hail.

The biggest storms of this event will be east of the Brazos Valley by sunset Wednesday. Additional rainfall is possible Wednesday night through the pre-sunrise hours of Thursday. Overnight rain is expected to be light and should only add an extra tenth or two more in area rain gauges.

Minor street or low-lying flooding could be an issue as heavy rain moves through parts of the area Wednesday.

Complete details and a walkthrough of the possible timing is included in the video above.