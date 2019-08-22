Hello Darkness: The last 8 p.m. sunset of the year is behind us

Even though the summer temperatures continue to sizzle, the days have started to get shorter and shorter.

The last 8 p.m. sunset of 2019 occurred Thursday evening in Bryan and College Station. Sunset time for August 22nd was straight up 8:00 p.m.

Friday evening the sun is set to sink below the horizon at 7:59 p.m. Between the two days, 1 minute and 41 seconds of daylight will be lost.

The least amount of daylight that Bryan and College Station will experience this year: 10 hours 59 minutes and 54 seconds on December 22nd.

Starting December 23rd, daylight hours begin to increase once again as we gain a whopping two seconds of daylight.