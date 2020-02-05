Help Aggie basketball BTHO breast cancer

You can help out Aggie basketball beat the hell out of cancer this month with a special game coming up.

One out of eight women will be diagnosed with some form of evasive breast cancer in their lifetime. That's the statistic the Aggie basketball organization wants to remind people of and why they're raising money and awareness.

Any breast cancer survivor is welcome to enjoy the game for free and participate in a survivor walk. There are also t-shirts being sold with profits going straight to local organizations.

The game takes place on February 13 at Reed Arena.