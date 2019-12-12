Help Habitat for Humanity give back this season

If you're looking to end the year on a charitable note Habitat for Humanity has a great opportunity for you to give back.

It's time for their end of the year giving campaign and they're getting help from Davis and Davis Law. They are matching gifts up to $10,000 meaning anyone donating between now and the end of the year will have their gifts matched.

There are multiple ways you can donate. You may get a direct mail campaign so you can mail in your donation. You can also donate online at their website.