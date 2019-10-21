Help Texas A&M student-athletes with Aggies Can

The students at Texas A&M are part of this community and they want to give back to the ones who support them.

Brittany Parker of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) was on BVTM Monday to talk about how you can help during Aggies Can.

The event is taking place at various locations on Texas A&M's campus. They will be collecting canned goods and monetary donations to donate to the Brazos Valley Food Bank at Texas A&M athletic events.

On October 27, the Texas A&M volleyball and soccer teams will be collecting donations around Reed Arena and Ellis Field.

On November 1, the Texas A&M Equestrian team and Men's and Women's Basketball teams will be collecting around the Hildebrand Equine Center and Reed Arena.

On November 2, the Texas A&M Football team will be collecting around Kyle Field.

If you can't make it out, you can also donate directly to the Brazos Valley Food Bank through their "text to donate" link by texting "AggiesCan" to 313131. The link is located in the Related Links section.

