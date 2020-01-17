Help Unbound BCS end human trafficking with Night of Hope Banquet

Unbound BCS is looking to ignite hope and combat human trafficking right here in the Brazos Valley with its annual Night of Hope Banquet.

On, Thursday, Mar. 26, at 6:30 p.m., at the Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center, Unbound BCS will be raising awareness for human trafficking.

Cyntoia Brown will be the keynote speaker for the nights' event.

“At 16, she [, Cynotia Brown,] was arrested for robbing and killing a man she says picked her up for sex and later was sentenced to life in prison,” according to the Associated Press.

In August 2019, she was granted clemency by the Tennessee governor and has now written a memoir, titled: “Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System,” according to the Associated Press.

At the banquet, dinner will be served, guests are invited to participate in the silent auction and entertainment will be provided.

Tickets to the event are $100 and tables are $1,000, and registration must be completed by Mar. 23, 2020.

To purchase tickets/tables and register for the event, you can click HERE.

