Help celebrate a Bryan WWII veteran’s 95th birthday

A World War II combat veteran’s family is inviting the whole community to their beloved patriarch’s birthday parade.

On Saturday, June 6, everyone is invited to line up and walk/ride/drive a parade for Leon R. Sinclair, Jr.’s 95th birthday.

Sinclair’s family says he served as a mortar gunner with the 92nd Chemical Mortar Battalion attached to the 29th Infantry Division in Northern France and Holland. He was wounded in combat on November 17, 1944. He is a recipient of the Purple Heart and the Army Good Conduct Ribbon and was honorably discharged sergeant in 1946. His name can be found listed on the Wall of Honor at the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial.

In 1948, Sinclair married Bonnie Genell “Nell” Arnold. For 72 years, they shared their lives, until Nell passed away April 29, 2020. They moved to Bryan in 1951 and joined Calvary Baptist Church. Together they raised five children and have multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sinclair’s family says Leon was employed as the parts manager for a Chevrolet dealership in Bryan until 1994.

Join in the celebration of Sinclair’s birthday. Line up at 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot behind Henderson Elementary School. You are invited to decorate your vehicle, bicycle and yourselves in American flags and red, white and blue. The parade route will travel down Matous Drive and turn left on Sharon Drive. Viewers can line up along Sharon Drive where they are encouraged to be socially distant as they enjoy the parade.

