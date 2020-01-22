Help fight hunger in the Brazos Valley while getting ready for the big game

H-E-B stores across the area are teaming up with the Brazos Valley Food Bank to help make a difference in people's lives during the upcoming big game.

From now until the Super Bowl on February 2, shoppers have the opportunity to participate in the Souper Bowl of Caring. The event uses the energy of the big game to tackle hunger in the community.

Shoppers of the Texas staple grocery store can buy a bag of food at the register to donate or contribute a monetary donation added to their grocery bill.

Food and funds from the collection will benefit our local food bank and help the food insecure in the Brazos Valley.