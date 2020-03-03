Help fund local Ag projects with an all you can eat crawfish boil

FFA students at A&M Consolidated High School are looking for your help to fund some of their Ag projects this year. They're holding a crawfish boil to get things started.

The organization is searching for table sponsors, cornhole tournament teams and silent auction items. The event will also have a raffle including a fire pit and jewelry. And most importantly, there will be all you can eat crawfish.

Tables cost $500 and you can contact them through their Facebook page for more information.

Table reservations can be bought up until March 16 and corn hole teams can register through March 31.

The event takes place on April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Willborn Community Center.