Help give back to Baylor Scott and White's cancer center

Baylor Scott and White is having a special event that's helping you give back to their cancer center.

Their Diamonds and Denim event will benefit the cancer center and their quest to bring cancer treatment closer to home. Ashley Cox of Baylor Scott and White says it's important to have a support system when going through cancer treatment.

"If we can raise funds to allow people to get their treatment here in Brazos Valley that is super significant," Cox said.

The event is in its third year and their goal is always to raise more money than the year before. Activities include a skeet shoot in the morning, lunch in the afternoon and a dinner and live auction in the evening.

It takes place on April 4 at 7D Ranch Navasota. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased by calling (979) 207-4074.

