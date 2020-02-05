Help the humane society combat the feral cat population

February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month and the Aggieland Humane Society wants you to help them take action.

Spaying and neutering pets is the number one way to help prevent unwanted litters and cut down on the local animal population. World Spay Day is focused on spaying and neutering feral cats. The goal is to cut down on the rapid reproduction of feral cats.

The day will be celebrated on February 25 where the humane society will be taking in feral cats for free spay and neutering plus rabies shots. These procedures are made possible by donations.

You can register online.