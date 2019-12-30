Helping the United Way no matter your situation

United Way of the Brazos Valley believes that anyone, regardless of income, can help those in need in any way.

If you're looking for a place to make an end-of-year donation, the Brazos Valley United Way community campaign is a great way to keep your donations local.

Any donation you make the United Way says it can go a long way for your neighbors. One small donation helps the numerous organizations that the United Way partners with.

To help out, you can donate a portion of your paycheck.