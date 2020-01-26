Hemp master class attracts more than 100 area farmers

More than a hundred farmers from the area came together Saturday in College Station to learn about growing hemp.

The sold-out event was hosted by Texas Hemp Growers at the Hilton College Station.

The half-day master class covered everything growers need to know in order to be successful with hemp. Some of the topics included the risks and challenges, startup costs, and an overview of the hemp industry.

Organizers say educating farmers is their top priority.

"This is not for every farmer. This isn't for every person out there, and because of the complexity of some of these rules that we've seen come out of the state, the education, we think is important to make sure that they're obviously compliant and making a profit in the end," said the Texas Hemp Growers' President, Zachary Maxwell.

Saturday's masterclass was part of Texas Hemp Growers' first tour.

Their next class is next Saturday, February 1 in Wichita Falls.

