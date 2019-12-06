Henderson Elementary students raise money for Relay for Life

Students in Bryan ISD are giving back to their community.

The children were at Henderson Elementary Friday afternoon collecting money for Relay for Life.

They've been raising money all week for the event happening next spring.

Friday was their final push to fund raise as school ended for the day.

Their goal was to raise more than $200.

"We're just teaching them the whole concept, even if that they're in kindergarten or a fourth grader. They can make a difference," said Karen Rossman, a Henderson Elementary School teacher.

"Relay for Life is not only to help raise money, funds, or awareness but it's also for emotional support of those families affected by cancer," said Michelle Cortez, another teacher at the school.

Relay for Life is May 2 next year at the Brazos County Expo.

More schools and classes in the area are encouraged to participate in the relay.