Here for the Girls helps young women affected by breast cancer

A local organization is supporting young women with breast cancer. Here for the Girls is a support group for patients under 50 years old.

The group holds monthly support meetings and hosts awareness events.

Here for the Girls is now selling their annual calendar, "A Calendar to Live By," featuring young survivors and an included breast health guide.

For more information about meetings, email Christy Birgen at collegestationsupport@hereforthegirls.org or visit hereforthegirls.org.