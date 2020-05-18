Here's a list of what can reopen and when in Texas

Texas bars can reopen at 25% capacity on Friday, restaurants may expand service to 50% capacity on Friday, and child care facilities can reopen immediately, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday.

Bowling alleys, bingo halls, skating rinks, zoos, aquariums, and natural caverns may also open Friday.

Effective immediately, child care facilities, youth clubs, personal care, beauty services, tattoo and piercing studios, and hair loss treatment services may reopen.

Day camps, overnight youth campus, and professional sports without spectators may resume on May 31.

Youth sports programs may begin practices on May 31 without spectators and may resume games without spectators on June 15.

Professional sports may also resume without spectators on May 31.

“As we move into phase two, be a good neighbor and be a good Texan,” he said.

Abbott exempted two hotspots from the order, Amarillo and El Paso. The two cities will need to wait a week, he said.

The order Monday comes 18 days after Abbott announced the phased reopening of the state’s economy starting with retail stores, restaurants, theaters, and malls.

He then announced barbershops and salons could reopen on May 8.

Gyms and exercise facilities were allowed to reopen Monday.