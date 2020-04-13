Here's a recap of Monday's Brazos County Health Department briefing

There is a coordinated effort among community leaders in Brazos County who are working together on a plan to safely reopen businesses when the time is right.

They call it Operation Restart.

"We know we need to get people back to work but we have to do it safely," said College Station Mayor Karl Mooney during Monday's news conference.

"I do think the environment is right for us to look at how do we get back to business but not business as usual," said Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson.

The two were joined at the briefing by Brazos County Judge Duane Peters and a representative of Texas A&M University.

They said the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce is also playing a significant role in the overall plan to make sure all entities are on the same page when the decision is made to begin reopening sections of the economy.

"As we bring about this economic restart we have to make sure we are consistent. So how do we do that? We need to make sure certain folks throughout the county are all following the same protocols," said Mooney.

Leaders from the national, state and local levels have all agreed that whenever it happens, the process of reopening businesses will be a slow one and it'll have to be a strategic move when it's made.

Governor Greg Abbott has also said additional details of a reopening plan would be laid out this week for the state. On Monday, he announced details of a new small business loan initiative to help provide $50-million in loans for small businesses in Texas.

In addition to that, he says more news will come this week regarding school closures.

Currently, classrooms are closed until May 4.

Other highlights from Monday's briefing

The Brazos County Health District on Monday said flu numbers are drastically lower this season compared to this time last year. Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County's Alternate Health Authority, did not elaborate on why the numbers were lower but he did say patients who are tested for COVID-19 are often tested for flu and strep at the same time.

Of the 143 COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed in Brazos County, 29 of those patients have fully recovered. Dr. Sullivan said the survivors have ranged in age from the 20s to the 70s.

Dr. Sullivan also provided some clarity on the number of tests that have been given in Brazos County from the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the number of tests given is 2,306. That number does include patients who have received more than one test.

The community was reminded of a spiritual hotline that is set up for anyone in the Brazos Valley seeking guidance or support. Click here for more details on the line.

There was no discussion Monday on clusters of COVID-19 cases in the county.