Here's everything you need to know about recent bank jugging crimes

Local law enforcement agencies are investigating at least three possible cases of bank jugging this month in Brazos County.

Here's everything you need to know about the bank jugging and what it actually is.

RECENT CASES

•College Station police are investigating a possible case that occurred on Monday, December 16, in the parking lot of a shopping center on Texas Avenue near Holleman Drive. The victim said he may have been followed after leaving a College Station bank with $3,000 in cash. It was taken after someone smashed his car window in the parking lot. Click here to learn more about his case.

•On Tuesday, December 17, a woman says her car was broken into and her purse taken outside a business on Tabor Road near FM 2223 in northeast Brazos County. The victim says she was followed after she left a bank near Boonville Road and Highway 6. Click here to learn more about her case.

•Details on other cases were not immediately available.

WHAT IS BANK JUGGING?

•The term is used to describe suspects who sit in bank parking lots and watch customers go in and out of a bank. The suspects follow the customers they believe are in possession of cash and look for an opportunity to burglarize their vehicles or rob them directly.

•“Juggers” most frequently target customers carrying bank bags, bank envelopes, and coin boxes.

•Most “jugging” Burglary of Motor Vehicles occur at a retail or commercial business the customer stops at after leaving the bank.

•If a customer leaves the bank and does not leave their money unattended in the vehicle, most “Juggers” will go back to the bank to target another banking customer; however, some “Juggers” will confront the customer in an attempt to rob them by taking the money by force.

THINGS TO BE AWARE OF WHEN BANKING:

•Occupied vehicles backed into parking spaces with a clear view of the front doors of the bank, ATM, or commercial drive-thru line

• Vehicles arriving at a bank with no occupants entering the bank

• Vehicles changing parking spaces

• Vehicles with dark tinted windows with little or no visibility of the occupants

• Vehicles with multiple occupants

HOW CAN YOU PROTECT YOURSELF?

• Always be aware of your surroundings

•Conceal money before leaving the bank. Never openly carry bank bags, envelopes, or coin boxes.

•Be aware of anyone following you from the area of a bank

•If you suspect you are being targeted, call 911 from your cell phone and keep the dispatcher informed of your location, the direction you are traveling, and drive toward the police station until marked police cars are able to locate you.

•Do not leave or try to hide your bank bag or bank envelope in your vehicle when you exit at your next destination, even if it’s your residence.

In any emergency, call 911. When you see suspicious activity, please immediately contact:

· (979) 764-3600 for the College Station Police Department

· (979) 845-2345 for the Texas A&M University Police Department

· (979) 361-3888 for the Bryan Police Department or Brazos County Sheriff’s Office