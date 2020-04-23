Here's how Post Oak Mall will operate as stores begin offering retail-to-go

Beginning Friday, Apr. 24, certain retailers at Post Oak Mall may reopen to offer curbside pick-up from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The interior mall common areas will remain closed to the general public until further notice.

The mall will be updating a list on its website of which businesses will be offering curbside and pick-up services beginning on Friday.

Governor Greg Abbott last week said non-essential retail stores on Friday, April 24, can begin offering curbside, pickup, and delivery options for customers. Outlets will be allowed to bring orders straight to customers' cars in a manner similar to how many restaurants are offering curbside pickup.

He also said this week that an announcement is coming soon about reopening a wide range of Texas businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, including restaurants, hair salons, and retail outlets.

On Thursday, the mall issued the following statement on its webpage:

"The health and well-being of our customers, employees, retail partners and the communities we serve is always a top priority. We are closely monitoring updates and orders issued by the Governor of Texas and local and governmental authorities and will provide updates, as necessary. We are following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as other local health and governmental agencies.