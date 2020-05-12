Here's how much rain fell across the Brazos Valley May 12th

A small-scale weather system called a Mesoscale Convective Vortex -- otherwise known simply as a MCV -- pushed rain and gusty wind across the Brazos Valley Tuesday.

Here's how much rain fell at official reporting stations and in area weather watcher gauges:

• College Station (Easterwood Airport): 1.03"

• Bryan (Coulter Field): 0.91"

• Caldwell: 2.10"

• Giddings: 1.86"

• Brenham: 0.73"

• Cameron: 0.64"

• Hearne: 0.73"

• Centerville: 0.93"

• Madisonville: 1.04"

• Anderson: 0.69"

• Navasota: 0.50"

• Bellville: 0.37"

• Hempstead: 0.11"

• Conroe: 0.46"

• Trinity: 0.12"

• Crockett: 0.12"

• Cross: 1.34"

• West Brazos County (River Run): 1.47"

• Wixon Valley: 1.80"

• South Bryan: 1.20"

• Kurten: 1.40"

• Blackjack: 1.50"

• Milano: 1.50"

• Deanville: 1.50"

• Iola: 1.04"

• Copperfield (Bryan): 1.20"

• Snook: 1.08"

