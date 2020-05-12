Here's how much rain fell across the Brazos Valley May 12th

BRYAN, Tex. (KBTX) - A small-scale weather system called a Mesoscale Convective Vortex -- otherwise known simply as a MCV -- pushed rain and gusty wind across the Brazos Valley Tuesday.
Here's how much rain fell at official reporting stations and in area weather watcher gauges:
• College Station (Easterwood Airport): 1.03"
• Bryan (Coulter Field): 0.91"
• Caldwell: 2.10"
• Giddings: 1.86"
• Brenham: 0.73"
• Cameron: 0.64"
• Hearne: 0.73"
• Centerville: 0.93"
• Madisonville: 1.04"
• Anderson: 0.69"
• Navasota: 0.50"
• Bellville: 0.37"
• Hempstead: 0.11"
• Conroe: 0.46"
• Trinity: 0.12"
• Crockett: 0.12"
• Cross: 1.34"
• West Brazos County (River Run): 1.47"
• Wixon Valley: 1.80"
• South Bryan: 1.20"
• Kurten: 1.40"
• Blackjack: 1.50"
• Milano: 1.50"
• Deanville: 1.50"
• Iola: 1.04"
• Copperfield (Bryan): 1.20"
• Snook: 1.08"