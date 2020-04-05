Here's how much rain fell in the Brazos Valley Friday & Saturday

48-hours of wet weather in the Brazos Valley has come to an end.

While rainfall totals were uneven across the area, much needed, soaking rain managed to land on top of areas that are still considered to be in a drought.

Clusters of training thunderstorms circled around parts of Grimes, Washington, Waller, and South Brazos County. Radar estimates 2" to 4" of rain fell, most of which came down Friday evening.

Minor flooding occurred as small creeks quickly rose up three feet in just a couple of hours.

Officially, Bryan-College Station collected 1.25" of rain at Easterwood Airport. That starts the month of April with a 1" surplus of rain.

For the year, the official rainfall total checks in at 8.43" of rain, which is 1.16" BEHIND the average.

Radar Estimated Rainfall between midnight Friday and 7am Sunday



Below is a collection of rainfall totals from official reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley:

• College Station (Easterwood Airport): 1.25"

• Bryan (Coulter Field): 1.41"

• Cameron: 040"

• Hearne: 0.45"

• Centerville: 0.35"

• Crockett: 0.28"

• Giddings; 1.88"

• Caldwell: 1.31"

• Madisonville: 0.77"

• Trinity: 0.64"

• Brenham: 1.11"

• Navasota: 1.79"

• Anderson: 0.64"

• Huntsville: 0.54"

• Trinity: 0.64"

• Bellville: 2.34"

• Hempstead: 1.04"

• Conroe: 0.55"

• Coldspring: 0.63"

• West Burleson County: 1.75"

• Carlos: 1.18"

• South Bryan: 1.70"

• Bryan (Copperfield): 1.10"

• Kurten: 1.30"

• Flynn: 0.70"

• West Brazos County: 1.75"

• Frenstat: 2.29"

Below is a look at the latest Drought Monitor released for the Brazos Valley:

