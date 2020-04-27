Here's what local officials say about the Governor's plan to reopen the state

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas would begin a gradual reopening of retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls starting May 1. He also said Texas should soon have the ability to test 25,000 people a day for the coronavirus.

"These steps are about as cautious as they can be," said City of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney

Abbott said he would let his original stay-at-home executive order signed earlier this month expire April 30. After that, Abbott said the first phase of reopening will begin with allowing businesses to let in customers at 25% capacity if they are in counties with more than five confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Shops and restaurants in rural counties with fewer than five cases of COVID-19 can reopen up to 50% of occupancy. But Abbott said counties could revert back to more limited capacity if there is a new outbreak of coronavirus cases.

Right after the governor made that announcement in Austin, local officials gathered at the Brazos County Health District building and agreed it's a good move.

"Twenty-five percent capacity I think is not unreasonable. We have to start doing it at some point so I think now is the time to begin doing that," said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters.

"I agree with what the Governor is doing. I think his steps are as cautious as they can be while still moving forward," said City of College Station Mayor Karl Mooney.

"I feel good about the plan," said Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County's Alternate Health Authority, who also warned with the reopening of businesses it would now be more important than ever for residents to continue practicing social distancing and good hygiene.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson also had no objections to the plan that will supersede all county and city ordinances across the state.

A representative from Texas A&M University was also at the news conference and said it was too soon to say what fall classes could look like on campus and way too soon to predict what the football season will look like.

Gov. Abbott said Texas could lift more restrictions as soon as May 18 barring “flare-ups” of COVID-19 cases, which he said will be measured by data including hospitalizations and deaths.

Click here to read the Governor's full report on reopening the state.

Abbott said barbershops, hair salons, bars, tattoo parlors, massage establishments and gyms must still remain closed for now, with the hope those businesses will be able to resume business in mid-May.