Here's what you will be able to see in the Brazos Valley sky this week

High pressure has control of the Brazos Valley's weather pattern this week.

That means skies are expected to generally be clear each evening through Friday.

Take some time to step out after dark, look up, and catch some of the planets and stars visible at this time in May.

• Monday, May 18: Jupiter and Saturn will be within five degrees of each other, rising around 1:30 am and visible until sunrise.

• Tuesday, May 19: Look for the star Vega in the east-northeastern evening sky, then look for the skewed box of four stars forming the rest of the constellation Lyra, the Lyre, hanging beneath.

• Wednesday, May 20: Astronomical summer is exactly a month away. Look for Vega, Deneb, and Altair, the stars of the summer triangle asterism rising in the east by midnight. By the solstice, they will all be above the horizon shortly after sunset.

• Thursday - Saturday: Venus and Mercury are just a few degrees from each other during the evening, shortly after sunset. Find Venus, then look for Mercury down and to the left on Thursday and up and to the left on Friday. Which one is Venus? It will be hte brighter of the two visible planets.

• Friday, May 22: New Moon hangs in the sky.

• Saturday, May 23: Photo opportunity! Look for the thin, day-old, waxing crescent Moon below Venus and Mercury low on the northwestern horizon.

Enjoy.