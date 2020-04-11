Hero Mask Makers asking for donations, materials

Hero Mask Makers is asking for anyone with extra time on their hands to donate masks. They're also accepting any materials to make them.

Kristen Sandlin started Hero Mask Makers to make these masks more accessible to the public. The hope is that the increased use of masks, in conjunction with other practices, will help decrease the spread of COVID-19.

"Not everyone can sew, I can't sew, so making sure every resident of the Brazos Valley is very important to help stop the spread," said Sandlin.

You can drop-off and pick-up masks and materials from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.