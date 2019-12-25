18-year-old arrested for Christmas morning hit-and-run involving child

The Texas Department of Public Safety says they arrested an 18-year-old for a hit-and-run on Wednesday in Robertson County.

DPS says just after 10 a.m., a six-year-old was riding a 4-wheeler at home and pulled out into the middle of the street. Katlyne Martinez, 18, of Franklin, was traveling south on FM 46 near Morgan Lane when she collided with the 4-wheeler.

Police say Martinez fled the scene and stopped 5 miles down the road after her truck broke down.

The child was airlifted to a hospital in Houston and remains in critical condition, said troopers.

Martinez was arrested at the scene and is charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, a third-degree

