High school students, chefs team up for five-course meal

Local students and area restaurant chefs gathered Sunday night for the 4th annual Dinner Under the Stars.

The five-course meal was served at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center. The event was put together by the Brazos Valley Restaurant Association and Gordon Food Service. Organizers say it is a great opportunity for local high school students to get real-world experience in the culinary world.

KBTX's own Shel Winkley emceed the event.

Brazos Valley Restaurant Association President Blake Zietman says the money raised at Sunday’s dinner will go towards the four participating high schools, College Station High School, Rudder High School, Bryan High School, and Franklin High School.

“It’s a way to find great quality future staff and for them, it is real-world experience. You can't purchase it, you can’t go to culinary school for it, but it is something you have to learn and it’s something that I didn’t have when I was in high school, or the chefs had in high school, so this is really a benefit for both of us,” said Zietman.

This year’s six local chefs cooking alongside the students are: :

- Chef Theo Burns, The Dine in Dude

- Chef Fernando Gutierrez, Poppy

- Chef Brian Light, Ronin

- Chef Jason W. Jonilonis, Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center

- Chef Catherine Parsi, Sugar Lab and Renegade Kitchen

- Chef Marisa Winking, Winking Desserts

The night concluded with scholarships being given out to the high school students.

