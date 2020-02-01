High-speed chase ends in wreck, arrest of Bryan man

BRAZOS COUNTY, Tex. (KBTX) - A high-speed chase Friday night near Bryan ended in a major wreck and an arrest.
Police say Jose Chavez led them on a chase, reaching speeds of more than 110 miles per hour.
According to police, Chavez initially failed to yield for a routine traffic stop.
Police lost sight of his vehicle on OSR but later found it in a ditch after responding to an accident.
He was arrested for evading arrest and other outstanding warrants.
He remains in the Brazos County jail on $19,000 bail.