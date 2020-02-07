Two people killed in multi-vehicle accident on Highway 6

Two people have died in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 6, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Just before 3:00 p.m., the Robertson County Sheriff's Office warned drivers to avoid Highway 6 near Old Bryan Highway. KBTX viewers sent in cellphone video showing the vehicles involved on fire.

DPS troopers said that an 18-wheeler heading south was slowing down when a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting it. That vehicle collided with one heading north. Investigators said they believe only two people were involved in the crash.

KBTX learned that medical helicopters were also launched in response to the accident.

Right now, all lanes are blocked while crews respond to a multi-vehicle accident.