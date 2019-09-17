Hispanic Forum Education 5k raises money for scholarships

The Hispanic Forum's Education 5K gives back to students in the area.

This year's event is Saturday, September 28 at 7:00 p.m. starting at the Rudder High School parking lot.

The fundraiser promotes a healthy, active lifestyle while raising money for scholarships that will be granted to graduating seniors at the annual Hispanic Forum Scholarship Gala on July 11, 2020.

Registration is $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the run. Prizes will be awarded to the top male and female runners in each division.

For more information or to register for the race, visit hispanicforumbcs.org.