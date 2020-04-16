Hispanic-owned businesses in Downtown Bryan seeing challenges during COVID-19

Everything from restaurants to retail is being hit hard by COVID-19's economic fallout. That includes many Hispanic-owned businesses in the Downtown Bryan area.

Some are operating with a reduced workforce and hours to closing down for the time being.

For 46 years, Roy Lopez's family has owned a dry cleaning business in the Downtown Bryan area. But much of that work has slowed down due to COVID-19.

"Especially here in the Downtown and the William Joel Bryan vicinity, there are a lot of businesses right now that are closed and I feel very bad for them. I feel bad for the business owners and the workers because they have families," said Lopez, owner of West 25th Cleaners.

He and his wife work at the cleaners. Their other employees have seen reduced hours, but he's glad to still be open.

“I would probably say around 65, 65 to 70% I've dropped. I mean I’m only pressing two days out of the week," Lopez said.

The hard times are not only hitting a longtime businesses but also new ones.

Over on North Main, a clothing store called Itza Bip has been closed since Mar. 3.

“Well, it has been very difficult for all of our small businesses. We just recently opened back in December so this is our fourth month in town," said Blanca Pinalez, Itza Bip Owner.

Pinalez says her sales have moved online.

In the meantime, she's working on giving out masks to people with special needs.

"We have one of our friends with a small business at home doing it," Pinalez said.

Down the street at Papa Perez Mexican Cuisine, owner Michael Perez said they still have loyal customers coming for takeout but COVID-19 has still impacted his business.

"We just hope this virus can hurry up and leave us and we can get back to our normal business," Perez said.

Minority-owned businesses can face additional challenges including less resources to fewer relationships with banks.

Glen Brewer with the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce said there will be challenges for some Hispanic-owned businesses to bounce back.

"They're going to have the same impact as a lot of other businesses are as far as trying to keep their bills paid and having their income reduced. But especially for some of our minority-owned businesses as they get back online, they might not have the marketing effort in line. It may be trouble to get back in there," said Brewer.

"There's a lot of businesses that may not be able to come back," Brewer added.

Lopez said they are adapting to the challenging times to keep the family business going. He realizes others are worried too.

"We're going to survive it. We’ll keep strong and leave it in God’s hands and continue to do what we need to do and continue to support our local businesses," Lopez said

More than one million Texans have filed for unemployment in the last month.

If you know someone with special needs that needs a mask, Blanca Pinalez can be reached at biper1988@yahoo.com. We also have Itza Bip's Facebook page in the related links section.