History has its eyes on the thermometer, Thursday

All eyes on the thermometer at Easterwood Airport Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures are running well above average for the tail-end of March in the Brazos Valley.

So warm in fact, Thursday's forecast could have a long-standing, 103-year-old record high wobbling in the history book.

Back in 1917, the official thermometer in College Station reached 90° on March 26th. There has not been a temperature as hot or hotter recorded on the day since.

What could stop us from touching or breaking that record high? Morning clouds and patchy fog. If overcast conditions linger an hour or two longer than expected, afternoon highs may only reach the upper 80s by mid-to-late afternoon.

WATCH THE TEMPERATURE WARM-UP THROUGH THE DAY ON KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP