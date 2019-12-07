History lives on at Museum of the American GI

More than 2,000 Americans lost their lives 78 years ago when the Pearl Harbor base in Hawaii was attacked.

"This is the weekend of December 7th, 1941 they call it a day that will live in infamy,” said Denny Hair, a living historian who portrays General George S. Patton Jr.

Hair, along with many other living historians gathered Saturday at the Museum of the American GI for its History on the Move event.

Hair says Saturday was a great opportunity to honor the lives lost nearly 80 years ago, while also teaching younger generations history.

"The young people need to know that our history was not free, it never will be free, and it takes people going out and fighting, and sometimes losing their lives, for us to have this freedom,” said Hair.

The museum brought out its tanks and Humvees that range from World War I up to current times. Families were able to ride in the tanks, climb in for photos, and listen to the living historians as they explained the history behind it all.

"If they are on a tank or a truck, and that spurs their interest in history, then we have accomplished what we are trying to do,” said Hair.

The museum’s next living history event will be in March 2020.