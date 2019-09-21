Hit-and-run suspect arrested again as victim remains in critical condition

The Bryan teen who claimed he "doesn't deal with the laws" was arrested again by law enforcement six days after he allegedly hit a Texas A&M student with his car and sped away from the scene.

New Charges

Pedro Damian Puga, 17, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on Friday. His new charges include Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Tampering with Evidence. Jail records show on Saturday morning he was still in jail.

College Station police say Puga admitted to taking Xanax and cocaine last weekend before driving his car and hitting a Texas A&M student who was walking home with friends around 2 a.m. Sunday, September 15. It happened on Texas Avenue near University Drive.

Witnesses said after Puga hit the victim, he pulled over into the parking lot of a restaurant, got out to examine his car, and then drove away. He was later arrested by police who found him in the parking lot of a shopping center in Bryan. He attempted to run away from the cops but was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest, Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury, and Intoxicated Assault with a Vehicle. He bonded out of jail the following day on a $26,000 bond.

Previous Arrests

Online jail records show Puga has been arrested four times in 2019 including the two arrests related to this hit-and-run investigation.

In July, he was arrested for Possession of Marijuana.

In April, he was arrested for Possession of Marijuana, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, and Tampering with Evidence.

The Victim

Carly Beatty continues to recover from her injuries in a Houston hospital where she's had to have her right leg amputated. An online fundraiser says she shattered her pelvis and suffered a brain injury that has caused multiple strokes.

A prayer vigil for Carly is scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Commons Park and Spray Park inher hometown of Frisco, Texas.

Carly is a sophomore in the veterinarian program at Texas A&M. An online fundraiser has raised nearly $80,000 by family, friends, and strangers. Click here to be directed to the fundraising page.

"You can tell that she's fighting for her life and that she's fighting to be here and that she wants to be here," said her friend and sorority sister Bri Copeland.

"People just need to be more responsible and think more about their actions and how it can affect someone else," said Copeland.