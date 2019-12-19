Advice on staying safe while traveling during the holidays

If you’re planning on driving to your holiday destination, there are a few things you can do to make sure your vehicle is prepared.

AAA predicts that a record of 107.3 million people will be traveling for the holidays in the US.

Owner of Pete’s Auto Care Center Pete Kountakis said making your car is road trip ready before the holidays is a must.

“Nobody wants to get stuck on the road during the Holidays,” Kountakis.

Kountakis said you should your car might seem fine driving around town, but once you set out for your long destination, that could change.

“So you drive a short distance, and it’s no problem with the car,” said Kountakis. ”But then, when you drive long distance, any weakness in the system will be exposed.”

He said you should get either get your car inspected for free at his shop or double-check everything yourself. The inspection should include checking things like your tires, brakes, batteries, windshield wipers, and under hood fluids.

Bob Colwell, with Texas Department of Transportation, said the main goal is to be safe.

“We want everyone to buckle up no matter how far the trip is,” said Colwell.

Colwell said you should get plenty of rest before you hit the road, and to take your time. He said if you plan on consuming alcohol with friends and family, to not get behind the wheel. On top of this, he asked drivers to put their phones down and pay attention to the road. In case of an emergency, you should also pack an emergency kit and jumper cables.

Colwell said there are also a few steps you can take to combat severe weather.

“If you run into severe weather, don’t use your cruise control,” said Colwell. “And if you run into fog, you should always use your low beams.”

Colwell and Kountakis said they both want drivers to get to their destinations safely.

“We want you to arrive at your place safely,” said Colwell.

“You want to visit your family and have a safe trip,” said Kountakis. “So yes, I would recommend having your car looked at for the trip so you have a safe and happy holidays.”

Colwell said you can call 1-800-452-9292 or visit the link in the related links section to check the road conditions before you head out.