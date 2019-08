The Texas Roadrunners are gearing up for the Hockey season and the team members need places to stay.

Host families are needed for ten players. They will be College Station for 7 to 8 months beginning in September.

Families will get a $350 monthly stipend to cover the player's expenses.

To host a family, call Head Coach Mike Beavis at (315) 297-6520 or email him at mbeavis@roadrunnershockey.com.

Learn more about the Texas Roadrunners at roadrunnershockey.com.