Holiday Pops Christmas Concert coming to College Station

The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra presents the "Holiday Pops" concert.

Music director Marcelo Bussiki wants you to bring the whole family to hear holiday classics as well as some musical surprises!

Immediately after the concert, you can stay for the famous cookie reception hosted by the Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra.

The event is on Saturday, December 7 at 5:00 p.m. It is being held at Christ Methodist Church in College Station. This is a separate event from the subscription season. Tickets can be purchased on their website.