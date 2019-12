Christmas may be right around the corner but there is still a ton of fun to be had in Bryan before we get there.

A special event everyone looks forward to is the Downtown Bryan Christmas Parade. That is happening on Friday, December 13 starting at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday, December 14 wake up with the jolly old man for Breakfast with Santa. Starting at 9:00 a.m. you can meet Santa Clause and take photos at the Neal Recreation Center in Bryan. The event is free to the public!