Holiday events hosted by Washington on the Brazos

The holiday season is here and Washington on the Brazos has a couple of events that are enjoyable for the whole family.

On November 30, guest can travel back in time and discover the 1850s at Fanthorp Inn. Activities begin at the Grimes county courthouse in Anderson where visitors board a replica stagecoach or wagon for a ride down Main Street to Fanthorp Inn. The wagon will then drop you off at the Inn where you will be in 1850s Texas with music, dancing, stories about 1850s Texas, costumed reenactors and a fully candlelit inn. Tickets will be available beginning at 4:30 PM on the day of the event near the Anderson Courthouse parking area. This is a free event but they do take donations.

On December 6 and 7, guests can walk the candlelit paths at Barrington Plantation and experience a Texas Christmas in the decade before the Civil War with Washington on the Brazos' Candlelight Christmas. Discover the origins of some of our favorite Holiday traditions as costumed interpreters bring to life the festivities of the season with musket-fire, music, dancing and more! You can purchase tickets at the Visitor Center - $10 for adults, $5 for students. No reservation are required.