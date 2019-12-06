Weekend Gardener - Holiday gifts from your garden

Holiday gifts can come from a number of places, including your garden. Jayla Fry shows us just a few gems you can find in your own garden.

A great gift to give at anytime of the year is craft local beer. The hops industry is growing in Texas making it the perfect time to give a beer and support you local economy.

Citrus is a Texas staple and a great way to make your holiday healthy is to gift some citruses such as grapefruits and oranges.

Finally one gift that comes straight from the Texas A&M campus are pecans. You can find some at the Horticulture Building today, December 6 from noon until 4 or until supplies last.

For more information you can visit their website.