Filming begins in Downtown Bryan for new holiday movie

Downtown Bryan took center stage Friday night as crews for a holiday movie filmed scenes during First Friday.

Hundreds showed up for their shot at making their movie debut, while also enjoying the live music, food, and games.

The film “Rekindling Christmas” stars Bryan natives Ashley Atwood and Raini Rodriguez.

Atwood says it is truly a full-circle moment to be able to come back to her hometown and shoot a movie.

"For me to be able to get to a place in my career to actually bring something home and shoot it at home,” said Atwood, “and the movie is about home and love and family, and so it was the perfect setting for me as an actress and for me as a producer.”

People from all over the Brazos Valley came out to see the movie being filmed.

"So many locals are here and everyone gets to come and be a part of this and have so much fun,” said Bryan resident Sheila Fields.

James Ganiere is directing the film and says that as soon as he saw the charm of downtown, he knew they had to film the movie there.

"The buildings just have that really quintessential hometown feel, it’s idyllic,” said Ganiere. “When you imagine moving to a small town, and everything being perfect, and your neighbors are awesome, and then the little shops you go into, that's Downtown Bryan."

Atwood says it is such a great opportunity to give the Brazos Valley its chance to see what making a movie is all about.

"For a lot of people here in Bryan, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity. They get to be in a movie and get to see if being made. So it’s great to see everyone getting so excited about it,” said Atwood.

The film crew will be in town for the next three weeks finishing up the film.

More information on a release date has yet to be decided, but the film should be out by Christmas time this year.

If you have production experience, the film’s producers say you can email Michelinamharalson@gmail.com for an opportunity to work behind the scenes.

