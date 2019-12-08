Big turnout for 93rd annual BCS Christmas Parade

Thousands came out to the city line of Bryan and College Station Sunday afternoon for the 93rd annual BCS Christmas Parade.

People of all ages lined the street as law enforcement, high school bands, and leaders in the community made their way down Texas Avenue.

Elsa Gonzalez lives in College Station and says that this parade is a big part of their holiday traditions.

"We have been living here for 21 years it is a community tradition. Everybody came many friends are coming so we are happy to be here,” said Gonzalez.

People walking in the parade handed out candy to the kids, and live music was played by all the high school bands in the area.

Bryan resident Renee Fabreo says they make sure to get their spots early for the parade every year.

"To see the two towns, and the surrounding towns, come together it makes it so enjoyable to live here in the BCS area,” said Fabreo.

