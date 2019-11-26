Holiday travel plans? Stay weather aware through the weekend

Whether you’re hitting the road or taking to the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday, and you’ll want to travel weather aware.

If you’re staying in the Brazos Valley, light rain and drizzle bubble up Thanksgiving day with lingering showers and storms possible into any Black Friday shopping plans. Locally, Saturday remains the day to watch as the potential for strong to severe storms is possible across the Brazos Valley.

Traveling to North Texas? Keep an eye on the forecast Friday as our next weather maker slides in and brings in the potential for severe weather to areas such as the Metroplex or Oklahoma City metro. Headed to the LSU football game? The storms that roll through the Brazos Valley during the day on Saturday will follow you east and may impact gameplans.

