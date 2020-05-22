Rain and storm chance in and out of the holiday weekend

Severe thunderstorms across portions of West Texas last night did their best to reach the Brazos Valley early this morning, amounting to a very quick thundershower for a few in Milam County.

We expect a similar scenario for tonight into Saturday morning. We'll be watching for local development this afternoon (20-30%), then keeping an eye on the progress expected storms to our north and west through the overnight into the early morning.

As noted in this severe weather outlook from the SPC, we expect morning activity, if any, to be on the light side. We'll keep you updated, but this may be the smallest chance for rain for the rest of the month.

Another round of afternoon showers and storms is possible Saturday, but we should find some clear sky on either side of that rain/storm chance if it comes to pass.

Sunday through next week: An upper level low pressure system will slide into the Lone Star State and likely dawdle around the western half for most of next week, throwing moisture and adding a "kick" to upper level support for thunderstorm all week.

The exact track of this low will affect the bottom lines in terms of "how much" rain we'll receive from the holiday weekend through the end of the month, but the potential for several inches widespread between now and then is not off the table.

In the meantime, keep your outdoor plans (especially early this weekend), but know they could turn soggy quickly.

