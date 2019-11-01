It's getting colder outside and it's the perfect time to whip up some chili at a home canning workshop.

On November 20, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is having a pressure and water bath canning workshop from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Brazos County Extension office.

Tickets cost $35 per person at extension office and cover lunch, supplies and the So Easy to Preserve canning guide.

The deadline to RSVP and pay the registration fee is November.

For more information, contact the Brazos County Extension Office at 979-823-0129.