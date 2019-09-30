Neighbors, family in shock after fire destroys Hearne home

A family in Hearne is picking up the pieces after a house fire Friday night.

Five fire departments responded to the home on Anderson Street just after 8 p.m.

After nearly 12 hours of fighting the flames, what was left looked nothing like the house that was once standing there.

"We had a lot of memories in this house and I can still see it in my mind from back when I was a kid,” said Casey Foggit, a next-door neighbor who has known the family for years. “A lot of memories that can’t be taken away.”

Casey says she was home when she started smelling smoke, which she initially thought was from the football game nearby.

“By the time we got out here, this whole side of the house was on fire,” said Foggit.

Neighbors say the homeowner had not been living there for a few months due to medical reasons, and no one was inside the home at the time of the fire. The homeowner's sister, Randye Pillot, says every time she drives by the house, she is still in shock at what is left.

"It’s just pretty devastating to see the family home destroyed like this. It was a two-story home and as you can see by the looks of it it’s been reduced to absolutely nothing,” said Pillot.

The family says it was more than just a house; it was a home full of memories that have been in the family for nearly 50 years.

"It still doesn't seem real to me. It hasn't quite set in yet I don't think,” said Foggit.

For now, the homeowner is staying with her son in Hearne, and the Hearne Fire Department says she will be receiving aid from the American Red Cross.

Neighbors have set up a GoFundMe to help the homeowner get back on her feet. If you would like to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/firereliefforsharon

Hearne Volunteer Fire Department says they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

