Homeless Veteran loses battle with cancer, donations requested

A homeless Vietnam War Veteran passed away recently in Brenham after a battle with cancer.

Luther Walter Martin Jr. will be buried at Prairie Lea Cemetery in Brenham next week.

The Washington County Veterans Association is asking for donations to help with the expenses of his burial.

The cemetery has donated a grave site for Martin.

Donations can be made at the Washington County Veterans Association located at 105 W Main Street in Brenham or at the Memorial Oaks Chapel on 1306 W Main Street.