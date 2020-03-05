Local school districts say student homelessness is more common than people think

Local school districts say homelessness is something that children in Brazos County are experiencing every day.

Bryan ISD’s Project Hope Coordinator Tara Dupper says you don’t have to be on the streets to be considered homeless.

“It can be families that have lost their housing, and they’ve moved in with an acquaintance, friend or a relative,” said Dupper. “This year, we’ve identified more than 600 kids who are experiencing homelessness.”

Dupper said they’re on track to have 800 homeless children by the end of the school year at Bryan ISD. College Station ISD’s count is 97.

Project Hope focuses on providing Bryan students with resources to help them get through school. She said when a student starts in the Bryan school district, they’re assessed to determine whether or not they fall under the homelessness definition.

One of the programs Project Hope refers families to for help with housing is Family Promise. It’s a non-profit organization that supports families with children by providing shelter, meals and other services to help them get back on their feet.

One Bryan Woman that went through the Family Promise program is Patricia Thompson. While she was raising her four grand kids that attended schools in Bryan, Thompson said she had a stroke of bad luck in 2016.

“When my job shut down, it pretty much shut me down,” said Thompson.

Thompson moved to Texas after Hurricane Katrina hit her hometown of New Orleans. She said she fell in love with her home in Bryan, but once Thompson lost her job, she also lost her home.

“I thought it was the worst time of my life, but it happened to be the best,” said Thompson.

After spending a few months in Family Promise, Thompson was able to get her own apartment for her family. Two years later, the program offered her a job as a house manager.

“I’ve been here ever since,” said Thompson. “I’m going to be honest with you, I don’t know where I would be without Family Promise. They gave me my start. Not one day have I not felt like coming into work.”

Thompson said all she wants to do is help people after all the help she received.

“Don’t ever feel down or feel bad or less than, I know where you’re at,” said Thompson.

If you're interested in services that Project Hope or Family Promise has to offer