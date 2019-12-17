Homeowner shoots at Brazos County deputies after mistaking them for burglars

No one was injured when a Brazos County homeowner unknowingly shot at deputies searching their home.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were responding to a reported residential burglary at 6:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of Koppe Bridge. Deputies arrived and saw the property gate was open, a window was broken and the door unlocked. Deputies then entered the home to try and secure it.

The sheriff's office said that the homeowner was still inside and thought the deputies were intruders. Authorities said the homeowner shot at the deputies, and the deputies fired back, fearing for their lives. The exchange didn't last long and both quickly stopped when they realized who it was.

Deputies on the scene said they continually announced who they were while searching the home, but there was a loud alarm going off and the resident likely didn't hear them.

The incident is being investigated by the sheriff's office and internal affairs.