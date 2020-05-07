'Honda Bob' goes home after being hospitalized for COVID-19

A well-known College Station businessman is back home recovering from the coronavirus.

Early Wednesday evening, Bob McGill, also known as "Honda Bob" was discharged from Baylor Scott & White in College Station after doctors say he has officially recovered from the coronavirus.

We profile his battle with COVID-19 on Sunday.

Nurses and family members lined up to cheer him on as he was leaving the hospital to receive rehabilitative care before returning home. McGill was sent home with 29 prayer cards for 29 days he was with them in the hospital.

Doctors say for his age, and the severity of his illness, they consider his recovery miraculous.