Hospice Brazos Valley hosts 9th annual Hogsplash

Hospice Brazos Valley held its ninth annual Hogsplash fundraiser at Slovacek’s in Snook Saturday.

42 teams signed up to compete in a volleyball tournament with a twist. The teams competed in muddy water-filled pits to become champions, all the while raising money for the nursing home.

The company CEO Craig Borchardt says the money is raised through entry fees and sponsorships and will go towards supporting patients and their families.

Borchardt says every year they aim to raise $50,000 and enjoy bringing this event to the Brazos Valley every year.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community,” said Borchardt. “It’s also a really fun event and its different than our normal events because these people are all really young and energetic and we want that to be a symbol of what hospice can be too at the end of life.”

In 2020, the event will hit its 10th year, and they say they have some big ideas planned to celebrate the landmark.

